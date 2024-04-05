77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Baseball looking to take their first SEC series Friday night

2 hours 24 minutes ago Friday, April 05 2024 Apr 5, 2024 April 05, 2024 4:57 PM April 05, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras
Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

BATON ROUGE - No. 18 LSU Baseball is looking to take the series victory over No. 6 Vanderbilt Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers beat the Commodores 10-6 on Thursday night with an impressive performance at the plate.

The Tigers scored six runs in the third inning with Josh Pearson leading things off with a solo home run to right field.

The runs kept coming with five more in the third inning, three runs in the fourth and one run in the eighth inning.

They turn the page to Friday night and if they win, they will have captured their first SEC series of the season.

Trending News

The starting pitcher has not been announced as of two hours prior to first pitch.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days