LSU Baseball looking to take their first SEC series Friday night

Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

BATON ROUGE - No. 18 LSU Baseball is looking to take the series victory over No. 6 Vanderbilt Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers beat the Commodores 10-6 on Thursday night with an impressive performance at the plate.

The Tigers scored six runs in the third inning with Josh Pearson leading things off with a solo home run to right field.

The runs kept coming with five more in the third inning, three runs in the fourth and one run in the eighth inning.

They turn the page to Friday night and if they win, they will have captured their first SEC series of the season.

The starting pitcher has not been announced as of two hours prior to first pitch.