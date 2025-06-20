LSU baseball holds final practice before competing in the College World Series Finals

OMAHA, Neb. - As the hours wind down until the 2025 National Championship series, LSU held their final practice of the season on Friday at Charles Schwab Field.

A key to LSU's success is not making the moment bigger than what it is. The team believes that it all comes down to the same sport they've played their whole lives.

Head coach Jay Johnson says that the team's preparation comes down to the fundamentals of baseball.

In doing that, hopefully, LSU third baseman, Michael Braswell III, can catch a break at the plate. Braswell hasn't recorded a single hit since the SEC Tournament in May.

In support of Braswell, Tiger fans have started spreading the word on social media to give Braswell a standing ovation during his first at bat in the Finals.

Both teams announced their starting pitchers today as well. LSU will give the ball to left-handed pitcher, Kade Anderson, for what could be his final outing of his collegiate career. Anderson has a 3.44 earned run average (ERA), and he leads the country with 170 strikeouts on the season.

Coastal Carolina is starting right-handed pitcher Cameron Flukey in game one of the series. Flukey has a 7-1 record this season with a 3.29 ERA and 109 strikeouts.

LSU is set to face Coastal Carolina on Saturday for the College World Series Finals. The Tigers are just two wins away from their eighth National Championship.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.