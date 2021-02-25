LSU baseball hammers Cajuns in Lafayette

The LSU Tiger baseball team took advantage of Ragin Cajun mistakes and consistent hitting on Wednesday night to hammer ULL 11-2 in Lafayette.

LSU belted out 14 hits for their second game in a row, and the early lead provided by the bats and Cajun miscues helped settled down a pair of Tiger freshmen pitchers who were solid in their first outings.

“It was a great team victory for us tonight; I thought we played well in all facets of the game,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “I thought we really swung the bats well all night, and the story of the game was the two freshmen pitchers, Edwards and Hellmers. Garrett got us off to a great start, and Will looked fantastic in his two innings. Getting an early lead really helped both of those guys and allowed them to challenge the hitters.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Garrett Edwards got the Tigers started off strong with his first start of the season, he threw three innings of work allowing three hits and one run, a solo home run by former LSU Tiger Brennan Breaux.

Freshman left-hander Will Hellmers followed Edwards on the mound and showed no ill affects from his struggles in the field over the weekend. Hellmers who was experimented with at third base struggled in a different role, but back on the mound for the first time as a collegiate athlete he delivered two strong innings of work allowing no hits and no runs while striking out two.

LSU scored three runs in the second inning to take control of the game and they would one more in each of the third, sixth and seventh inning before breaking the game open in the ninth with five runs.

“We had a lot of great at-bats, and it was just a total team effort. I’m really proud of the guys; it was fun to win a game on the road against a really good team.”

The Tigers are back in action on Friday night hosting Youngstown St. at Alex Box Stadium.