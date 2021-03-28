65°
LSU baseball gets swept by Tennessee after two walk-offs on Sunday

Sunday, March 28 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

KNOXVILLE- After Saturday's game two against Tennessee was suspended because of weather, the LSU Tiger baseball team lost the restart of game 2 and game 3 in extra innings.

The Tigers get swept by Tennessee for the second time in school history.

Game 3 was scheduled for only 7 innings, but went into extras after LSU tied the game in the 6th inning.

Tennessee ended the game in the 8th inning to get the sweep. This win coming just hours after the Tigers lost game 2 in walk-off fashion.

Tigers will be back in action against South Alabama on Tuesday.

