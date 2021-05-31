85°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball gets selected for Eugene Regional
BATON ROUGE- LSU baseball is headed to the Eugene Regional. Orgeon, Central Connecticut and Gonzaga will all be in the Regional.
The Tigers finished the regular season 34-22 and received an at-large bid.
The 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Begins Friday, June 4.
Full Schedule:
- Regionals: Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7
- Super Regionals: Friday, June 11 through Monday, June 14
- CWS Opening Celebration Day — Friday, June 18
- First day of CWS games — Saturday, June 19
- CWS Finals — Start Monday, June 28 (best out of 3)
- Final championship game — Tuesday/Wednesday, June 29/30
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Memorial Day traditions return to Capital City with 11,000 flags displayed to...
-
Memorial Day to be honored by the Baton Rouge Concert Band
-
Shooting at Waffle House on Sherwood Forest
-
Sunday Journal: Signs of Hope and Renewal
-
Ascension and St. James deputies looking for two suspects involved in recent...