LSU baseball gets much needed win at Auburn

The LSU Tiger baseball team scored four runs in the final two innings to take the 8-3 win in game one of their road series against Auburn.

LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning but would see the homestanding Tigers come back and trim that lead to 4-3 before mounting that game securing rally.

LSU starting pitcher Landon Marceaux worked 6.1 strong innings out on the mound allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out eleven.

In a change of pace this season, the LSU bullpen held up their end of the bargain when Javon Coleman and Garrett Edwards combined for 2.2 innings of shutout ball giving up just two hits.

The teams will meet in game two on Friday, May 7, at 7:00 p.m. CT on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network