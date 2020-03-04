73°
LSU baseball gets its hits, beats SLU in bounce back game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team bounced back from a disappointing weekend with a solid 6-3 win over Southeastern on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
After a no-hit effort on Sunday, the Tiger bats were able to ring out nine hits, scoring five runs in the first three innings of the game.
Tiger pitching combined to allow seven hits to the visiting Lions, surrendering just three runs.
Brandon Kaminer earned the win for the Tigers, however, it took six total LSU pitchers to secure the win as Southeastern fought all the way through to the final out.
LSU will be back in action on Wednesday night hosting Grambling, should weather permit.
