LSU Baseball Game Moves Up Start Time

The start-time for LSU and Louisiana Tech's baseball game have been moved up to try and beat the threat of severe weather.

Originally scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., the first pitch is now set for 5:00 p.m. from Alex Box Stadium.

The nationally-ranked Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (33-12) will be a big test for LSU (29-18) who has not lost a mid-week contest at home this season.

Tuesday’s game will mark just the sixth meeting between the schools since 1998; however, the most recent six meetings will have all come over the past six seasons (2016-21).

LSU will send out freshman RHP Will Hellmers (6-1, 2.94 ERA, 33.2 IP, 12 BB, 31 SO) to the mound while Tech will counter with usual Sunday starter RHP Jarret Whorff (8-1, 3.15 ERA, 65.2 IP, 23 BB, 57 SO).

“This is a very big game for us – both teams have a solid RPI (LSU No. 22, La. Tech No. 24) and Louisiana Tech is ranked in the polls as high as No. 14. We need to pile up wins, and every game is critical for us. If we can win this game, it will certainly boost our NCAA Tournament resume. We then play three games this weekend against Alabama, which also has a strong RPI (No. 29). This is a very critical week for us; I’ve told our players it’s the most important week of the season. If we want to play in the NCAA Tournament, we have to get the job done this week.”