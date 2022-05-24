LSU baseball first SEC tournament game pushed back to Thursday

HOOVER, ALABAMA - The LSU baseball team has the wait a little bit longer to play in the SEC tournament. As rain on Tuesday has pushed back games forcing the Tigers to play Thursday morning.





LSU will play the winner of 5 seeded Auburn and 12 seeded Kentucky. The Tigers and Wildcats play at 9:30 Wednesday morning. LSU then will play the winner at 9:30 Thursday morning. You can watch the game on the SEC network.