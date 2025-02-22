LSU baseball fights back in game three to defeat Omaha 12-1

BATON ROUGE - After suffering their first loss of the season in game two against Omaha, LSU baseball took a short break, changed into their championship gold jerseys and went out for the final game of the series in Saturday's double header.

From an offense that went hitless for most of the game earlier in the day, the Tigers wasted no time in game three. Chris Stanfield started the scoring party with a sacrifice bunt in the second inning for the Tigers to take a 1-0 lead.

From there, a few base hits and sacrifice fly balls would give LSU a 5-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning.

The offense kept rolling into the sixth inning where LSU scored three runs to take full control of the game. In the seventh, it was more of the same. Jared "Bear" Jones had five RBI in the game, and five LSU players had an RBI in the victory.

By the end of the seventh inning, the Tigers were leading 12-0, but Omaha elected to not enforce the run rule. They would plate one run in the eighth inning.

Pitcher Chase Shores got the start in game three. He threw five innings allowing three hits, no runs, two walks and six strikeouts.

After their 12-1 win, LSU improves to 6-1 on the season and will face Nicholls on Monday at Alex Box Stadium for a rescheduled game.