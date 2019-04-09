Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2

BATON ROUGE- Southern baseball pulled off a upset 7-2 win over No. 8 LSU Tuesday evening and Lee-Hines Field. This was the Jaguars 3rd all-time win over the Tigers and first since 2005.

Southern improves to 18-5 on the year while LSU drops to 13-11.

Junior RHP Eli Finney got the start for Southern and was dominant. He pitched 7 innings and only allowed 1 hit, 1 run while striking out 7. He held LSU hitless through 7 innings.

Senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis went 0-5 and struck out once. Junior infielder Josh Smith wasn't able to keep up his momentum from a successful weekend at the plate. He also went hitless during his four trips to the plate striking out twice.

Freshman RHP Landon Marceaux got his first start in 3 weeks for LSU and was roughed up early. He would only go 1.2 innings, allowing 5 hits, and 5 runs. He also walked 2 and struck out one.

3rd baseman Tyler LaPorte went 3-5 for the Jags, scoring twice with 1 RBI. Willie Ward also added 2 hits and 2 RBIs in the win.

Up next Southern will host University of New Orleans at Lee-Hines Field. LSU will head on the road to Missouri for a three game series against the Tigers.