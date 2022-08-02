Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball falls 5-4 in heartbreaker to Arkansas
BATON ROUGE, LA - A lead-off homerun by Arkansas' Eric Cole would be the first of three solo shots for the Razorbacks on Zack Hess which set the tone for a comeback win by the Hogs.
After Arkansas' early lead, a Daniel Cabrera sacrifice fly tied the ball game 1-1 in the bottom of the first before the LSU bats rallied for three more runs and eight hits to take the momentum at The Box.
With the game tied 2-2, Austin Bain launched the go ahead single in the 3rd, followed up by a two-out RBI single by Hunter Feduccia in the 6th to give LSU a 4-2 advantage.
But after that, the Hogs lineup took advantage of Hess and Nick Busch for three unanswered runs to steal the game late.
LSU and Arkansas will take the field for Game 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.
