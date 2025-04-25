LSU baseball faces Tennessee in top 5 matchup in Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU baseball is gearing up for an action-packed weekend in Alex Box Stadium as No. 5 Tennessee rolls into town on Friday night.

The Tigers are 34-8 and 12-6 in SEC play on the season after being defeated by Northwestern State 13-3 at home in the midweek matchup. It was the first time in program history that LSU was run-ruled by a non-conference opponent.

LSU is No. 2 in the SEC in multiple statistics, including team batting average with a .316 mark, on-base percentage of .430, hits with 441 and doubles with 94.

LSU will start sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson on the mound Friday night. Anderson is 6-1 on the season with a 3.82 ERA in 57.1 innings of work. He has struck out 91 while walking only 13.

Tennessee is 34-7 and 12-6 in conference play after dropping two of three games versus Kentucky last weekend in Knoxville. They defeated Lipscomb 11-1 on Tuesday in their midweek matchup.

The Volunteers are projected to start junior left-hander Liam Doyle on the bump. Doyle is 7-1 this season with a 2.48 ERA in 58.0 innings pitched. He has struck out 104 batters and walked 17.

LSU leads the all-time series with Tennessee 62-33, but the Volunteers have won four straight games against the Tigers, including a three-game sweep last season.

First pitch on Friday is at 6:30 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium and will air on SEC Network+. Game 2 on Saturday will start at 7 p.m., and Game 3 on Sunday will start at 2 p.m.