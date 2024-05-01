LSU baseball erupts for 13 runs in fourth inning, dominating Grambling 26-2

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team didn't break a program scoring record Tuesday night, but they came pretty close.

The Tigers scored 13 runs in the fourth inning en route to a 26-2 win over Grambling. The LSU record for runs in a game is 29.

The Tigers jumped out of the gate with two runs in the first inning, before piling on seven more in the second. LSU didn't score in the third, but more than made up for it with the 13 runs in the fourth inning.

Jake Brown, Hayden Travinski, Tommy White, Zeb Ruddell, and Brady Neal all had home runs on Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Javen Coleman got the win after tossing two innings and allowing just one hit and no runs.

LSU welcomes No. 1 Texas A&M to Alex Box Stadium for a three-game set starting Friday.