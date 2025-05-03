75°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball drops series opener with 3-1 loss to Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU baseball team dropped its series opener with Texas A&M Saturday afternoon.
Jared Jones tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the sixth, but two seventh-inning runs for Texas A&M were the difference in a 3-1 Aggies victory.
Tiger starter Kade Anderson pitched six innings, struck out 12 and allowed just one run. The loss was charged to Zac Cowan, who allowed two runs in just .1 innings in the seventh.
Trending News
LSU and Texas A&M play the second game of a doubleheader at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
7 people are dead after a truck and tour van collided near...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Friday's Health Report: Louisiana whooping cough cases in first four months of...
-
Ministry of Life Church opens site for homeless people to shower, get...
Sports Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Start time for LSU baseball and Texas A&M's game one has been...