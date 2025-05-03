LSU baseball drops series opener with 3-1 loss to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU baseball team dropped its series opener with Texas A&M Saturday afternoon.

Jared Jones tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the sixth, but two seventh-inning runs for Texas A&M were the difference in a 3-1 Aggies victory.

Tiger starter Kade Anderson pitched six innings, struck out 12 and allowed just one run. The loss was charged to Zac Cowan, who allowed two runs in just .1 innings in the seventh.

LSU and Texas A&M play the second game of a doubleheader at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday.