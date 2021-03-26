LSU baseball drops game 1 vs Tennessee 3-1

KNOXVILLE- LSU baseball struggled with the bats again as they were limited to 1-run, losing to Tennessee 3-1 on Friday.

The Tigers drop to 16-6 on the season and will play the Volunteers in game 2 at 5 P.M. on Saturday.

Gavin Dugas was the lone bright spot for the Tigers as he hit a 2nd inning solo home run to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead.

Dugas delivers and we’re on the board@gavin_dugas04

??: SECN+ pic.twitter.com/4Wp1u6VkTu — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 26, 2021

Tennessee would retake the lead in the bottom half of the third with 2 runs in the inning. They added one more in the 7th inning and win it.

LSU right hand pitcher Landon Marceaux was issued the loss. He went 5 innings, giving up 3 hits and 2 runs. Only 1 was earned.

Right hand pitcher Jaden Hill will get the start for the Tigers on Saturday.