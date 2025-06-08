LSU baseball delays start time of Super Regional Game 2 to 8:06 p.m.

Photo: @LSUBaseball

BATON ROUGE - The start time of LSU's Sunday Super Regional game against West Virginia was delayed until 8:06 p.m..

Due to expected inclement weather in the area, officials on site have determined to push back start time to 6:06 p.m. CT https://t.co/FZiFLcaTPj — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 8, 2025

The game was scheduled to begin at 5:06 p.m. CT, but inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area has forced the start time to be moved one hour later.

In a weather delay here at the Box, which unfortunately could be the first of many with weather expected to be an issue this evening and tomorrow. #LSU pic.twitter.com/4ChCrHSbza — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) June 8, 2025

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN2.