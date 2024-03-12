65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball defeats North Dakota State 6-1 in game one of midweek series

1 hour 8 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2024 Mar 12, 2024 March 12, 2024 8:42 PM March 12, 2024 in Sports
By: Hunter McCann

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days