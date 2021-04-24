69°
LSU baseball clinches series win against Ole Miss
OXFORD, MS- Behind a complete game from AJ Labas and a 9th inning grand slam from Gavin Dugas, the LSU Tiger baseball team took game 2 versus No. 9 Ole Miss.
Labas threw 126 pitches, allowing 10 hits and only 2 runs in 9 innings of work. He also struck out 6.
That’s a complete game from @AjLabas— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 24, 2021
10 H
2 R
1 BB
6 K
126 pitches
??: SECN+ pic.twitter.com/V6aQ5Mkn9J
He got plenty of help from the Tiger bats who scored 7 runs on 13 hits. Both of the Tiger's first runs were unearned. In the 9th, Gavin Dugas' grand slam helped blow the game open.
GAVIN! DUGAS! GRAND! SLAM??— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 24, 2021
LSU - 6
OM - 1
??: SECN+ pic.twitter.com/xe7uqwkR9w
Up next, the Tigers go for the sweep at noon on Saturday.
