LSU baseball clinches series win against Ole Miss

OXFORD, MS- Behind a complete game from AJ Labas and a 9th inning grand slam from Gavin Dugas, the LSU Tiger baseball team took game 2 versus No. 9 Ole Miss.

Labas threw 126 pitches, allowing 10 hits and only 2 runs in 9 innings of work. He also struck out 6.

That’s a complete game from @AjLabas



10 H

2 R

1 BB

6 K

126 pitches

??: SECN+ pic.twitter.com/V6aQ5Mkn9J — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 24, 2021

He got plenty of help from the Tiger bats who scored 7 runs on 13 hits. Both of the Tiger's first runs were unearned. In the 9th, Gavin Dugas' grand slam helped blow the game open.

GAVIN! DUGAS! GRAND! SLAM??



LSU - 6

OM - 1

??: SECN+ pic.twitter.com/xe7uqwkR9w — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 24, 2021

Up next, the Tigers go for the sweep at noon on Saturday.