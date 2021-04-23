LSU baseball clinches series win against Ole Miss

69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, April 23 2021
By: Reggie Chatman

OXFORD, MS- Behind a complete game from AJ Labas and a 9th inning grand slam from Gavin Dugas, the LSU Tiger baseball team took game 2 versus No. 9 Ole Miss.

Labas threw 126 pitches, allowing 10 hits and only 2 runs in 9 innings of work. He also struck out 6.

He got plenty of help from the Tiger bats who scored 7 runs on 13 hits. Both of the Tiger's first runs were unearned. In the 9th, Gavin Dugas' grand slam helped blow the game open.

Up next, the Tigers go for the sweep at noon on Saturday.

