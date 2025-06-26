LSU baseball celebrates eighth national title with fans at Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball celebrated the program's eighth National Championship on Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

It's the second title celebration the Tigers have had in three years, after winning the 2023 College World Series.

Thousands of fans came to the Box to cheer the Tigers on as every member of the team and staff were recognized.

Many LSU players, local and state leaders, and of course, head coach Jay Johnson, shared a few words with the crowd.

LSU also debuted a temporary Intimidator over in right field. The new banner showed the 2025 championship logo along with the classic Mike the Tiger picture. A permanent Intimidator, honoring all eight national titles, will debut at the Box ahead of the 2026 baseball season.

The night ended with an official trophy presentation by LSU athletic director, Scott Woodward, followed by a firework show.