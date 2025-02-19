LSU baseball cancels Wednesday night game due to weather

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball canceled their Wednesday night game against Nicholls due to weather hours before the first pitch was supposed to be thrown.

The showdown was supposed to go down in Thibodaux at 6:30 p.m. The university said both schools are working together to find a new date and time to play. They expect to make that announcement sometime Wednesday afternoon.

