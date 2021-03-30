LSU baseball bounces back with 11-1 win over South Alabama

BATON ROUGE- Coming off getting swept by Tennessee over the weekend, LSU bounced back in a major way against South Alabama winning 11-1 on Tuesday.

Tigers got going right away after a Gavin Dugas RBI single in the 1st inning. From there the Tigers would pour it on.

Home runs from both Dylan Crews and Hayden Traviski helped the Tigers score 11 runs on 9 hits

The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday for a 3 game series against top seeded Vanderbilt.