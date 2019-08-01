77°
LSU baseball bounces back big against Arkansas, wins 16-3
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - The LSU baseball team bounced back in a big way Friday night, beating Arkansas 16-3 after losing to the Razorbacks the previous night.
The Tigers got hits from up-and-down the lineup, as Chris Sciambra collected four RBI and Jared Foster picked up 3 on one swing, a 2 run home run in the 7th.
The Tigers poured on 6 runs in the top of the 9th to make the final tally.
On the mound, freshman Alex Lange was brilliant, giving up just one run and 3 hits and striking out 6 through 7 innings.
The Tigers and Razorbacks will meet Saturday at 2pm with the series on the line.
