LSU baseball bounces back big against Arkansas, wins 16-3

Friday, March 20 2015
By: Chris Price

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - The LSU baseball team bounced back in a big way Friday night, beating Arkansas 16-3 after losing to the Razorbacks the previous night. 

The Tigers got hits from up-and-down the lineup, as Chris Sciambra collected four RBI and Jared Foster picked up 3 on one swing, a 2 run home run in the 7th.

The Tigers poured on 6 runs in the top of the 9th to  make the final tally. 

On the mound, freshman Alex Lange was brilliant, giving up just one run and 3 hits and striking out 6 through 7 innings. 

The Tigers and Razorbacks will meet Saturday at 2pm with the series on the line. 

