LSU baseball beats Kansas State 8-5 in extra innings

FRISCO, Texas - LSU baseball began its first weekend road test with an 8-5 win in extra innings over Kansas State on Friday afternoon in the Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Tigers are now 9-1 on the season

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the third inning after Derek Curiel tripled to score Chris Stanfield and a sacrifice bunt from Daniel Dickinson brought Curiel across home plate.

Dickinson also stepped up in the seventh inning with a three-run homer to give LSU a 5-2 lead, but the Wildcats immediately responded to tie the game up.

In the 10th inning, The Tigers plated three more runs after Josh Pearson singled to center field to score Steven Milam and Dickinson once again came up clutch with a single to score Jake Brown and Pearson.

Right-handed pitcher Casan Evans was awarded the win after two scoreless innings in relief allowing only three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Tigers face Nebraska on Saturday at 4:00 P.M. and Sam Houston on Sunday at 4:00 P.M.

Both games will be streamed live on D1Baseball.com and broadcast on LSU Sports Radio Network.