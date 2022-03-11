50°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball avoids Friday afternoon scare, edge Bethune-Cookman 8-7
Despite a 6 run 5th inning by Bethune-Cookman that put a scare into Alex Box Stadium on Friday afternoon, LSU slugged its way to an 8-7 win in comeback fashion.
After being down 6-2 in the 5th, Tigers responded with a four run 5th that included a Jacob Berry homerun, followed by a Dylan Crews homer the following inning. Cade Doughty also homered for LSU.
Trending News
Starter Blake Money left the game in the 5th after suffering an apparent arm injury. His status is still to be determined.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Perkins overpass businesses plan foot path, green space to improve accessibility
-
Wave of new drilling permits in Louisiana may come with increasing oil...
-
Neighbor's tree concerning to homeowner; what to do in similar situation
-
Developers in Ascension may soon get the green light to build
-
Up and down oil prices impacting your cost at the pump
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year