LSU baseball adds new additions from the transfer portal for 2026

BATON ROUGE - Now that the confetti has settled from LSU baseball winning their eighth national title, the work continues as the Tigers already have eyes on 2026.

Jay Johnson got right back to work, recruiting guys to come to Baton Rouge. Even during LSU's post season run, the Tigers picked up commitments from two new transfers.

Less than one week after winning trophy No. 8, LSU got their third guy.

On Thursday, former North Dakota State pitcher, Danny Lachenmayer, announced his commitment to the Purple and Gold via social media.

The freshman left-handed pitcher posted a 2.37 earned run average (ERA), with 56 strikeouts in 38 innings of work this season. He pitched in relief against LSU back in March and struck out three of the seven Tigers he faced.

Lachenmayer will fill LSU's needs of left-handed pitching. It's also promising that he'll be around for a while. According to 247 sports, the incoming Tiger just turned 19 this month. He will not be draft eligible until he turns 21, so that could mean time for development in Baton Rouge.

Later Thursday evening, former Tennessee pitcher, Ryler Smart, announced his decision to head to LSU.

Smart, also a lefty, did redshirt his lone season with the Volunteers, but he was the No. 25 left-handed pitcher in the 2024 class according to Perfect Game.

During LSU's run to a national championship, they simultaneously added two infield commitments from the portal.

In late May, graduate transfer, Brayden Simpson, announced his commitment to the Tigers. The infielder from High Point University had a .389 batting average this season with 22 home runs and 77 RBI.

Right before the start of the College World Series, LSU got word from Kansas State third baseman, Seth Dardar, that he too will be Callin' Baton Rouge.

Dardar, a Mandeville native, comes home after his lone season with the Wildcats. This season, he hit 13 home runs and has 45 RBI with a .326 batting average.