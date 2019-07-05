Latest Weather Blog
LSU barring opponents' bands from performing at halftime
BATON ROUGE - A new LSU policy is barring opponents' marching bands from performing at halftime of football games at Tiger Stadium.
LSU athletic department spokesman Michael Bonnette says the school adopted the policy last season to address safety concerns. He says the field's sidelines aren't large enough to accommodate bands from both schools as the first half of a game is about to end.
Although the policy took effect last season, Bonnette says it only affected bands from two schools that had planned to perform at halftime.
At least one of LSU's upcoming opponents isn't happy about the policy.
Jacksonville State band director Ken Bodiford told WFSA-TV that he won't be bringing the school's band to LSU's home opener on Sept. 10 because he can't justify the $120,000 in travel expenses.
