LSU backup quarterback, Peter Parrish, indefinitely suspended from team

Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Peter Parrish

On Tuesday evening, LSU's head football coach Ed Orgeron announced that LSU backup quarterback Peter Parrish has been indefinitely suspended from the team for a violation of team rules. 

Orgeron confirmed that Parrish hadn't been with the team 'for a while,' which meant he didn't join his fellow Tigers during offseason workouts after their national championship win. 

Coach Orgeron said he isn't sure when Parrish will return to the team. 

