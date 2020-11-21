77°
LSU back in action against the Arkansas Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. Both teams looking to get a win today after some tough losses this year.

This is for the Battle of the Golden Boot.

The defending champs Tigers, looking to avoid a their fifth loss for the year. This is their first game in nearly a month following a bye week after the loss to Auburn and their game against the Crimson Tide getting postponed due to COVID-19.

The game starts at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.

