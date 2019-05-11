LSU avoids sweep with 3-2 win over Hogz

FAYETTEVILLE - The 17th ranked LSU Tigers avoided an Arkansas sweep on Saturday by picking up a crucial 3-2 win over the fourth-ranked Hogz at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Senior rightfielder Antoine Duplantis clobbered a three-run shot in the eighth inning to lift LSU past Arkansas.

“I’m so proud of our guys for giving a tremendous effort and getting a well-deserved win in a very hostile environment,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “There were so many great performances in this game – our players could have felt sorry for themselves after tough losses in the first two games of this series, but they came out fighting today, battling with every pitch.”

Junior right-hander Todd Peterson picked up an emotional win (4-2) after firing four shutout innings in relief. Landon Marceaux made his 10th start of the season and was much improved. He wiggled out of some early jams and ended up going five innings allowing seven hits, two earned runs and striking out two.

LSU improved to 31-21 overall and 15-12 in the SEC, while Arkansas dropped to 39-13 overall and 19-8 in conference play.

LSU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when the Tigers play host to the University of New Orleans in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.