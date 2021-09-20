81°
LSU-Auburn will kick off in primetime at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will kick off their home game against SEC rival Auburn at night on national TV.
The SEC Network announced Monday the game will start at 8 p.m. Oct. 2 and will air on ESPN. Both teams currently have a 2-1 record, with Auburn coming in at #23 in the latest AP rankings.
It will be Saturday Night in Death Valley— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 20, 2021
??https://t.co/le0BONHejC pic.twitter.com/ytIdJo0Z28
