LSU Athletics taking donations for victims of Hurricane Ida

10 hours 50 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, September 11 2021 Sep 11, 2021 September 11, 2021 5:57 PM September 11, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics will be accepting donations for victims of Hurricane Ida on Sunday.

Donations will be collected at the Rouses on Burbank from 1 to 3 p.m.

The organization is asking for: cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, first aid supplies, and paper products. Water and drinks will be supplied by Coca-Cola of Baton Rouge and will not be collected.

LSU Athletics said items will be distributed to areas in multiple communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

