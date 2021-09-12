81°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Athletics taking donations for victims of Hurricane Ida
BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics will be accepting donations for victims of Hurricane Ida on Sunday.
Donations will be collected at the Rouses on Burbank from 1 to 3 p.m.
The organization is asking for: cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, first aid supplies, and paper products. Water and drinks will be supplied by Coca-Cola of Baton Rouge and will not be collected.
Trending News
LSU Athletics said items will be distributed to areas in multiple communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fans tailgate and test for COVID at Tigers first home game of...
-
Prairieville Fire Department hosts ceremony marking the 20th Anniversary of September 11th
-
University pulls away from Woodlawn for win
-
Anticipation high as tailgating returns to LSU campus after year-long hiatus
-
Middendorf's Manchac back open after Hurricane Ida