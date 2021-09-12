LSU Athletics taking donations for victims of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics will be accepting donations for victims of Hurricane Ida on Sunday.

Donations will be collected at the Rouses on Burbank from 1 to 3 p.m.

The organization is asking for: cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, first aid supplies, and paper products. Water and drinks will be supplied by Coca-Cola of Baton Rouge and will not be collected.

LSU Athletics said items will be distributed to areas in multiple communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.