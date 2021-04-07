How we got here: LSU Athletics employee files $50M lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct cover-up

Representatives for Sharon Lewis hold press conference outside Baton Rouge courthouse

BATON ROUGE - Senior Associate Athletics Director Sharon Lewis will file a $50 million lawsuit Wednesday against LSU and her bosses within the athletics department.

Lewis' lawyers plan to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. after she files the lawsuit in Baton Rouge. WBRZ will carry the conference live online and on Channel 2.

HOW WE GOT HERE

- LSU hired law firm Husch Blackwell to review its Title IX policies in November 2020 after a scathing report from USA Today claiming that the university mishandled sexual assault complaints involving student-athletes.

- LSU released the full Husch Blackwell report in March, confirming that the university had an inadequate system for reporting sexual misconduct which discouraged victims from reporting abuse. Two top LSU Athletics employees, Verge Ausberry and Miriam Segar, were temporarily suspended over the report.

- The Hush Blackwell report revealed a secretive 2013 investigation into then-head football coach Les Miles, conducted by law firm Taylor Porter. The investigation found multiple student workers accused Miles of making advances on them.

- Gloria Scott, who accused former football star Derrius Guice of harassing her while she worked security at the Superdome in 2017, gave a tearful testimony to a Senate committee at the state Capitol recounting their run-in.

- Despite Gloria Scott claiming she spoke directly to Coach Ed Orgeron about disciplining Derrius Guice for his behavior, Orgeron and LSU denied the head coach ever spoke directly to her.

- Both Coach Ed Orgeron and Athletics Director Scott Woodward declined to show up for in-person questioning at a follow-up Senate hearing scheduled for April 8.

- Sharon Lewis announced she will file a $50 million lawsuit April 7 against LSU and her bosses alleging they covered up sexual misconduct.

- After Orgeron and Woodward refused to testify in person, state lawmakers requested that Sharon Lewis answer questions at the Capitol.