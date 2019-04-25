72°
LSU assistant hoops coach Tony Benford moving to TCU
Baton Rouge - LSU men's assistant basketball coach Tony Benford is moving back to Texas and taking a similar job at TCU according to a report from Jon Rothstein a national basketball writer.
Sources: TCU's Jamie Dixon will hire LSU's Tony Benford as an assistant coach. Joins Ryan Miller and Duane Broussard on staff.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 24, 2019
Benford took over the interim head coaching duties while Will Wade was suspended from the university. Benford guided the Tigers through the NCAA tournament ending their year with a finish in the Sweet 16.
