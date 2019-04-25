72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU assistant hoops coach Tony Benford moving to TCU

10 hours 6 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 April 24, 2019 10:11 PM April 24, 2019 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael Cauble

Baton Rouge - LSU men's assistant basketball coach Tony Benford is moving back to Texas and taking a similar job at TCU according to a report from Jon Rothstein a national basketball writer.

Benford took over the interim head coaching duties while Will Wade was suspended from the university. Benford guided the Tigers through the NCAA tournament ending their year with a finish in the Sweet 16.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days