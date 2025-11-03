71°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU, Arkansas to face off at 11:45 a.m. during 2025's Battle of the Boot on Nov. 15
BATON ROUGE — LSU is kicking off at 11:45 a.m. against Arkansas for 2025's Battle of the Boot.
The Tigers will face the Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 15, in Tiger Stadium.
The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Before the Battle of the Boot, LSU's interim head coach Frank Wilson faces Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 8 in his first game leading the Tigers. That game will be broadcast on WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
57-year-old Springfield man killed in weekend crash along La. 43
-
Thousands show up to EBR Council on Aging drive-thru food giveaway amid...
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...
-
WATCH: Central Police looking for delivery driver seen driving on lawn, throwing...
-
Capital region groups stepping up to fill gaps left by SNAP benefit...