LSU announces that students will not be required to get COVID-19 vaccines

BATON ROUGE - After months-long discussions, LSU will not require COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees for the upcoming school year, the university announced Monday.

LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said in a statement that the university could not require student vaccinations since all COVID-19 vaccines are still under emergency use authorization status and have not been FDA approved.

However, the university still heavily encourages vaccinations.

"Broad immunization is critical to helping end the current pandemic and to protecting our overall university community," Galligan said. "It will also help us return to pre-pandemic normal this Fall, including face-to-face courses, a wider range of events and activities on campus, expanded dining and recreation options, and greater interpersonal collaboration among faculty, students and researchers."

More than 10,000 LSU students and employees have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Other universities in the state are taking a similar stance, including the University of Lafayette, Southeastern and Southern University.