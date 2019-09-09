LSU announces statue honoring legendary baseball coach Skip Bertman

BATON ROUGE - Skip Bertman, one of LSU's most storied coaches and athletic directors, will be immortalized with a statue outside Alex Box Stadium.

The university will unveil the statue Friday night. According to the athletic department, the ceremony will take place near the home plate entrance of Alex Box.

“This is more than a monument to Skip’s unparalleled achievements on the field,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “This is recognition of a man who has committed his life to making the lives of those around him richer than they might otherwise be. His contributions to thousands of people, including myself, as a mentor, leader and friend will live on for generations.”

The statute will commemorate the accomplishments of the former LSU baseball coach who led the Tigers to five National Championships and seven Southern Conference Championships from 1984 to 2001 .

After he retired from coaching, Bertman severed as the director of athletics from 2001 to 2008.

Bertman's statue will be the centerpiece of the newly constructed Legacy Plaza, according to LSU. It will contain graphics and plaques "depicting the rich history of the LSU Baseball program." Both the statue and the plaza were made possible through donations made by the Tiger Athletic Foundation.