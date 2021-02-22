LSU announces make-up days after freeze shut down campus last week

BATON ROUGE - LSU will hold make-up classes after a cold snap that shut down much of the capital area last week.

The university announced the make-up days are scheduled for March 6, 12, 25 and April 10 in order to ensure the school reaches its minimum class days for the spring semester.

Due to the schedule shake-up, the school will also delay posting midterm grades by one week, to March 16.