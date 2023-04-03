LSU announces championship parade Wednesday - Details here

BATON ROUGE - LSU's post-championship celebration will continue this week with a parade around campus celebrating the first title in program history.

The university announced the parade after the Tigers returned home Monday. the festivities will include a trophy celebration and appearances from special guests who made the event possible.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, running through campus before concluding at the PMAC with a celebration for "who knows how long," according to voice of the Tigers Dan Borne'.

WBRZ will have live coverage of the parade on WBRZ+ and the WBRZ YouTube channel.