92°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU announces 137 additional coronavirus cases campus-wide, 366 total
BATON ROUGE - LSU Interim President Tom Galligan announced an additional 137 coronavirus cases campus-wide on Wednesday afternoon in the university's weekly briefing.
The number of coronavirus cases among faculty, staff, and students on campus has increased by 137 since the last update, which was on Monday, Aug. 31.
This brings the total number of positive coronavirus cases campus-wide to 366 as the university began tracking COVID cases on Aug. 15.
The university plans to update the case number weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
.@LSUpresident: As more people get tested we're going to see positives (cases)— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) September 2, 2020
Today 366 positive cases will be reported from faculty, staff and students on campus (that number as of Tuesday)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR's elementary students to move to hybrid schedule
-
BR Metro Council expected to approve camera program for Sherwood Forest Neighborhood
-
Police rescue residents from apartment fire
-
Report: State will allow Saints to have fans at Superdome in week...
-
Zachary School Board votes to bring more students back to classroom
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen