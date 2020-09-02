LSU announces 137 additional coronavirus cases campus-wide, 366 total

BATON ROUGE - LSU Interim President Tom Galligan announced an additional 137 coronavirus cases campus-wide on Wednesday afternoon in the university's weekly briefing.

The number of coronavirus cases among faculty, staff, and students on campus has increased by 137 since the last update, which was on Monday, Aug. 31.

This brings the total number of positive coronavirus cases campus-wide to 366 as the university began tracking COVID cases on Aug. 15.

The university plans to update the case number weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.