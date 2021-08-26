84°
LSU and USC will open 2024 football season in Las Vegas

Thursday, August 26 2021
The LSU Tiger football team will finally get its match against the USC Trojans nearly twenty years after the two teams haggled over who was the National Champion back in 2003.

On Thursday, LSU confirmed plans to play the Trojans in Las Vegas to open up the 2024 season.

Nick Saban's No. 1 LSU Tigers won the BCS National Championship back in January of 2004 when they beat the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners in the Superdome, however, Pete Carroll's No. 3 USC Trojans were named the #1 team by the Associated Press and the first split national title in the BCS era.

It will mark the first time LSU and USC will play each other since 1984. The game is also interesting because LSU is already scheduled to host UCLA in Tiger Stadium during the 2024 season.

