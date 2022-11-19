LSU stretching it's lead over UAB in home finale

The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night.

LSU leads UAB 28-10 at the half as Tiger running back Noah Cain has stepped into the lead rushing role with three touchdowns.

Leading team back Josh Williams did not suit up for the game for reason's unknown, and ESPN reported that Armoni Goodwin is done for the season with an injury. An early fumble from John Emery has put Cain front and center for most of the touches and he has not disappointed as he's been able to plow through in short-yard situations for the scores.

LSU led 14-7 after one quarter of play thanks in part to an impressive start on offense from Jayden Daniels and Tiger running back John Emery.

LSU scored on both of their opening possessions using both the run and pass effectively to move the ball down the field.

The LSU defense and special teams however has been as ugly as the weather as a 66-yard kickoff return helped set the Blazers up for their first touchdown of the night.

UAB followed that with a 63 yard drive that ate up more than six minutes of clock and resulted in a 29 yard field goal to make it a 14-10 ballgame at the start of the second quarter.

