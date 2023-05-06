LSU and Georgia softball game two postponed due to weather; double header slated for Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Due to inclement weather on Saturday, game two of the series between No. 15 LSU and No. 11 Georgia softball has been postponed.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 7 at Tiger Park. Game two is slated for a noon first pitch with game three to follow at 3 p.m. Both games will be aired on SEC Network+.