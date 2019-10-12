LSU and Florida in an early slugfest

BATON ROUGE - The build-up to this top ten SEC showdown has been warranted with the early play on the field as #5 LSU hosts #7 Florida.

LSU's offense stuttered in their first possession of the game, but once they got the ball back for a second time there was little hesitation. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ripped off a 57-yard run up the middle on the Gator defense and Joe Burrow threw a strike to Ja'Marr for the nine-yard touchdown.

Florida answered right back though with a huge conversion on third down as they marched down the field in a 12 play, 75 yard scoring series that was capped with a five-yard touchdown toss to Trevon Grimes from quarterback Kyle Trask.

The LSU offense would get the ball back to start the second quarter of plan and a combination of run and pass plays would see the Tigers quickly roll down the field and pull ahead with a seven yard touchdown dart to Justin Jefferson from Burrow.

LSU leads 14-7 with 12:44 remaining in the first half.