LSU and Clemson prepare for the National Championship

NEW ORLEANS - LSU and Clemson showed us how they are preparing for the National Championship game on Monday.

Both teams gathered at Xavier University's Convocation Center for Media Day to share their thoughts about this season and Monday night's game.

Coach "O" expressed in an interview how he credits his coaching staff and players for getting where they are this season. He mentioned how leadership from Joe Burrow and Rashard Lawrence has played a big part in how the Tigers have made it to this point.

After the interviews, the Tigers and Clemson got in there gear to have practice.

While the Tigers held their practice in the Saints indoor facility, Clemson had be inside--in the hotel's ballroom. Clemson was scheduled to have practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium but couldn't make it due to severe weather.