LSU alum claims she was fired for refusing to manipulate Florida coronavirus data

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The scientist responsible for Florida's coronavirus data portal says she was fired for refusing to fudge data to support the state's decision to reopen.

Rebekah Jones told USA TODAY that despite creating detailed applications for tracking Florida's coronavirus situation in real-time, she was dismissed from her state job. Jones said she wasn't just reassigned on May 5 but fired from her position as Geographic Information Systems manager for the Florida Department of Health.

"I worked on it alone, sixteen hours a day for two months, most of which I was never paid for, and now that this has happened I'll probably never get paid for," Jones wrote in an email.

According to the Advocate, Jones earned her masters of science degrees in geography and mass communication from LSU.

Jones went on to confirm Tuesday that she was fired after she was ordered to censor some data but refused to "manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen."

USA TODAY reports that Jones also warned researchers in an email Friday that her removal would likely mean changes to the accessibility and transparency of the dashboard data.