LSU already sold out of tickets for Tigers' Peach Bowl appearance

10 hours 59 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 December 10, 2019 6:24 PM December 10, 2019 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU is getting about 13,000 tickets for LSU's playoff game against Oklahoma. But if you haven't already claimed yours from the university, you best start looking somewhere else.

LSU Athletics says it's received about 16,000 resquests to buy tickets since the game was announced Sunday, meaning about 3,000 people who made the request cut-off still won't get tickets directly from the university.

Those who pre-ordered the tickets will find out Wednesday whether they're one of the lucky 13,000. Those who weren't as successful will need to rely on third-party vendors for their tickets.

Good seats for the game could set you back more than $1,000, with some other seats coming closer to the $500 range.

