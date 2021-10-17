Latest Weather Blog
LSU agrees to $17M buyout with Coach O; university will be making payments until summer 2025
BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics and head football coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways, but it will cost LSU the full amount of Orgeron's buyout.
LSU will pay Coach O his fully guaranteed amount of money as both sides have agreed that he will be removed "without cause."
Orgeron is set to receive $16.8 million dollars from LSU as a part of their agreement and LSU will pay that amount out over the course of the next four years.
LSU will pay Orgeron and his company My 3 Tiger Boyz, LLC. roughly $17 million, with the last payment scheduled on July 15, 2025.
Coach O will receive:
-$5 million in Dec. 2021
-two payments of $1 million in 2022
Trending News
-two payments of $750,000 in 2023
-two payments of $500,000 in 2024
-two payments of $426,000 in 2025
Orgeron's company will receive a payment of $750,000 twice a year until 2025.
The agreement was signed and dated on Oct. 17, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coach Ed Orgeron, LSU parting ways after 2021 season
-
One Love event to fight back against gun violence in Baton Rouge
-
Tigers use complete game for upset win over Florida
-
6 arrested at high school football game in Houma
-
Violent encounter between law enforcement and spectator at high school football game